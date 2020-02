Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas zoo is allowing jilted Valentine's Day revelers to name a cockroach or a rat after their ex -- and then see it fed to a larger animal.

The San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me A Cockroach" event allows visitors to the zoo website to pay $5 to name a cockroach after their ex, or $25 for a rat.

The roaches will be fed to various animals, while the rats will be fed to snakes.

The feeding will be live-streamed online so purchasers can witness the demise of their named animals.