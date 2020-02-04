Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A British website is offering a dream job for a candidate who aspires to travel the English coast while photographing and writing about the most scenic beach huts.

BeachHuts.com, a rental and sales website, said the chosen "Hut Hunter" will take an all-expenses-paid tour of the English coastline from Norfolk to Cornwall to check out the huts offered.

The Hut Hunter will be required to photograph and write about the beach huts in each location.

"This is a fun opportunity for anybody who fancies a tour around our beautiful coastline, armed with a campervan, camera and pen and paper," BeachHuts.com CEO Charlie Ramsay told Stylist. "Forget the 9-5 job and get sandy."

Interested applicants are instructed to email huthunter@beachhuts.com before Feb. 29.