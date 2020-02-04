Police in Canada said officers investigating reports of a child crying in the woods discovered the source of the sound was actually a goat with its head stuck in a fence. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Canada said they responded to a report of a child's voice crying for help in a wooded area and discovered a goat with its head stuck in a fence.

The Ottawa Police Service said a resident called in the early evening Jan. 27 and reported hearing what sounded like a young child crying for help in a wooded area north of his property.

Police searched the area and ended up talking to neighbors when no child was located. A neighbor told officers his goat has been screaming earlier and he discovered the animal's head was stuck in a fence.

The man told police the goat's screaming sounds like a child's cries.

The resident led police to the area of fence where the goat had been stuck and they verified it was in the same area the first man had identified as the location of the cries.

"All kidding aside, police are reminding residents to report suspicious activity immediately so we can check it out. It's always better to be safe than sorry," the OPS said.