A Maryland woman said her need for food led her to eschew her usual lottery retailer for the store where she bought a $30,000 winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said her need for a nosh led her to the store where she bought a $30,000 winning lottery ticket.

The 48-year-old Prince George's County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she didn't go to her usual lottery retailer to buy a ticket because she was hungry and wanted a store that also sold food.

The woman said she ended up at Royal Farms in Upper Marlboro, where she satisfied her appetite and purchased some draw tickets and a pair of $3 scratch-off tickets.

One of the scratch-offs, a Peppermint Payout Multiplier ticket, earned her a $30,000 prize.

"I wanted to scream in the store," the woman recalled.

The winner said she plans to use the money to pay off her debts.