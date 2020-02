Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A woman on Christmas Island captured video of a "little thief" -- a crab -- taking possession of her empty coffee cup.

The video, posted to Instagram by user @1sland_in_the_sun, shows the crab taking hold of the empty paper cup on Christmas Island, an Australian territory located south of Indonesia.

"Little thief," the woman says in the footage, "give it back."

The crab scuttles away while waving the cup in the air.