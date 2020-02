Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Everglades National Park shared a video showing what happened when an alligator faced off with a large Burmese python.

The park tweeted a video showing the native alligator coming out victorious against the invasive python by chomping down on the big snake's body.

The tweet said the python was "no match" for the alligator.

"With all the news of pythons overwhelming the Everglades ecosystem, it gives us hope to see our native animals fighting back," the tweet said.