A California man who lost his wedding ring during a trip to the beach was reunited with the precious item months later thanks to a man with a metal detector. Photo by lehni/Pixabay.com

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A California man who lost his wedding ring during a trip to the beach was reunited with the precious item several months later thanks to a man wielding a metal detector.

Paul Svoboda said he was with his 6-year-old daughter at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point in August when he realized his wedding ring, a Robbins Brothers palladium ring dotted with diamonds, was missing from his finger.

Svoboda said he enlisted the help of metal detecting group the Ring Finders, but they were unable to find it despite two sweeps of the beach.

There was no word on the ring's fate until Jan. 27, when he received a call from Rick Rolsheim.

Rolsheim said he found the ring while metal detecting on the beach the previous week and asked friends if they knew anything about the unusual ring. A friend who is a member of the Ring Finders gave him Svoboda's information.

Svoboda said he will leave his ring at home during future trips to the beach.

He thanked Rolsheim in a Facebook post. His wife, Susan Ring-Svoboda, said the reunion is "still hard to believe."