Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a sea lion pup was rescued while attempting to slowly cross a busy stretch of highway in the Los Angeles area.

The California Highway Patrol's South Los Angeles division said a driver who spotted the sea lion on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach called 911 and helped a group of troopers capture the wayward animal using a snare and a blanket.

"Using a few officers, we were able to corral the seal onto a blanket and get him into a patrol car, which he seemed to enjoy," Officer Adam Phillipson told KABC-TV.

The sea lion was taken to Long Beach Animal Control and was later turned over to the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro.

Officials said the pup will eventually be released back into the ocean.