Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A 62-year-old fitness enthusiast said he will make one last attempt at retaking the Guinness World Record for longest abdominal plank.

George Hood's 4-hour, 1-minute record for longest male abdominal plank was broken in 2016 by Mao Weidong, who held the position for 8 hours, 1 minute.

Hood said he unofficially broke the record with a 10-hour, 10-minute plank in Naperville, Ill., in 2018, but the attempt was not recognized by Guinness.

He said he will attempt to take the record one last time at 515 Fitness in Illinois. Proceeds from the Feb. 15 event will be donated to the Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition, a mental health group.

A Guinness adjudicator will be on hand to verify whether Hood breaks the record.