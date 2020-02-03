Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Australian officials are calling for a larger fence at a popular race course after kangaroos made repeated appearances on the track during an endurance car race's practice and the race itself.

A single kangaroo was spotted Wednesday in the pit lanes at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, and multiple kangaroos ended up hopping alongside vehicles Saturday during the final practice for the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race.

Another kangaroo made an appearance during the actual race Sunday and was involved in a collision with the #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW. The car later quit the race due to the damage sustained in the incident.

Local councilor Warren Aubin said the kangaroo incursions highlight the need for a more effective fence around the race course.

"Obviously to me it means that the temporary fencing is not working. The track needs to be fenced, fully fenced right around the track on both sides," Aubin told the Western Advocate. "It's a very, very serious situation. And I have said it before, someone will be killed."