Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Hersey Co. unveiled a Reese's Take 5 bar that weighs 5,943 pounds, taking the Guinness World Record from a giant Snickers bar created just two weeks earlier.

Hershey took the record Friday morning when a Guinness adjudicator at Hershey's Chocolate World in Hersey, Pa., verified the weight of the giant candy bar that measures 9 feet by 5.5 feet.

The giant Take 5 bar, which contains layers of peanut butter, caramel, nuts, pretzels and chocolate, was verified to be larger than the 4,728-pound Snickers bar unveiled by Mars Wrigley just two weeks earlier.

"It's in the spirit of competition. We saw them do it and we're like, 'Hey we have a chocolate and nut bar that tastes way better,'" Hershey's spokeswoman Kaylee Dugan told Penn Live.