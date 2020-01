Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Minnesota rescued a dog that wandered out onto the ice of a partially frozen river and plunged into the water.

The Bloomington Fire Department tweeted photos showing crews venturing out onto the ice to reach the German shepherd that fell through the ice of the Minnesota River.

The department said the dog was cold and wet, but uninjured.

Firefighters said in a follow-up tweet that the dog's owner had been identified and the canine was headed home.