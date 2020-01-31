Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A London bar is celebrating its opening with an unusual outdoor feature -- an ATM that dispenses prosecco.

Vagabond, a bar chain opening its eighth London location in a building that formerly housed a Santander bank, took inspiration from the facility's former occupant and installed a "Vagabank" ATM outside the front door.

The "Automated Prosecco Machine" dispensed free prosecco Thursday, and will continue to serve wine outside the bar indefinitely, but for a price.

The Vagabond location officially opened its doors to the public Thursday night.