Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A West Virginia Girl Scout used the power of the Internet and social media to meet her goal of selling Girl Scout cookies to customers in all 50 states.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council said Rory Clark, 7, a Daisy Girl Scout, used a website and social media to sell cookies in all 50 states with help from her mother, Becca Fint-Clark.

"We weren't sure if it could be accomplished but thought it would be a fun way for her to learn more about U.S. geography," Fint-Clark told WCHS/WVAH.

Clark used a map to keep track of her sales and colored in each state to mark them off.

"You should always set a goal to see if you can actually do it," the girl said. "To hit that goal, I think it was really cool and I was so excited to get the whole map. It really made my day."

Clark said she was inspired by a school project where students exchanged postcards with other children in all 50 states.