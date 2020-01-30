Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Southern California residents captured video when suspected space debris lit up the night sky and broke into multiple pieces.

Videos captured by residents in San Diego, Los Angeles and the surrounding areas Wednesday evening show the bright fireball, suspected by some to be a meteor, breaking into several smaller pieces while streaking across the sky.

It was unclear whether any of the pieces fell to earth or if they burned up in the atmosphere.

The American Meteor Society logged 63 reports of sightings in Southern California on Wednesday night. The society said the object may have been debris from the Delta II rocket that launched a GPS satellite in 1989.