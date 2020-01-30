A store in Australia is celebrating after selling two jackpot-winning lottery tickets one week apart. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian store is celebrating a double dose of luck after two customers won major lottery jackpots just one week apart.

Carramar Lottery Center and News in Morley, Western Australia, sold one of three winning Saturday Lotto tickets, earning the player a jackpot of more than $1 million.

The win came just one week after a couple scored a $582,548 jackpot from a Saturday Lotto ticket purchased from the same store.

"It's just luck and the good will of the customers," store owner Milan Gohil told Lotterywest officials. "I saw a few new faces after the previous draw, so I hope their decision to try out our store will have a good impact for them."

Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney said the store is unusually lucky.

"Every week we welcome Division One winners into our Winners Room, but it's very unusual to have the same store sell two Division One tickets in the space of a week," Mooney said.