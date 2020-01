Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A group of men came to the rescue of a large python that apparently tried to slither through the grate of a storm drain and became stuck.

A video of the rescue Jan. 11 in Kota Tangerang shows the snake's rear half sticking out from the top of the storm drain grate at the side of a busy road.

Three men work to hold the snake still and slowly extract it using a long piece of wood.

The men were able to free the snake, which is seen slithering at the end of the video.