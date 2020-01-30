Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A lawyer who is also certified as a wildlife rehabilitator came to the rescue of a hawk that crashed into the side of a U.S. Attorney's office in New York.

David Karopkin said he was contacted by security staff at the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York office in Brooklyn when workers monitoring security cameras saw the hawk crash into the side of the building and fall to the sidewalk.

Karopkin drove to the building from his office, and his work to carefully capture the injured bird of prey was caught on video.

He took the hawk to Wild Bird Fund on the Upper West Side, where veterinarians said the avian appeared to be suffering from a concussion. They named the bird Blair in honor of Exorcist star Linda Blair because they noticed it was twisting its head unusually, likely a result of the concussion.

The hawk is recovering, and rescuers said they expect to release him back into the wild soon.