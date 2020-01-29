A Scottish family is seeking the author of a message in a bottle that was dated March 10, 1999. Photo by ariesa66/Pixabay.com

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A family in Scotland is trying to find the author of a message in a bottle that was dated more than 20 years ago.

David and Michelle Sanderson said their daughters, Lexie, 10, and Emmie, 7, found the bottle in early January during a walk on the beach in Burnfoot, near Dundrennan.

The bottle contained a note containing a terse message: "Sent from Mrs. T Smith, Whitehaven, Cumbria, England."

The note was dated March 10, 1999.

The parents posted photos of the note on Facebook and are hoping to track down Mrs. T Smith, who did not include any contact information in the note.