Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A company that operates zoos in Thailand said one of two giraffes that escaped from a truck remains on the loose in the country.

Officials with Safari World PLC, which runs multiple zoos in the country, said two giraffes escaped Tuesday from the back of a truck that was part of a slow-moving convoy of 24 trucks taking zoo animals from Suvarnabhumi airport to an animal facility station in Prachin Buri province.

National parks and wildlife officials based at the 2nd Forest Conservation Office in Chon Buri's Si Racha district said calls came in from drivers who spotted the giraffes at the side of Highway 304.

Officials and Safari World workers were able to tranquilize and recapture one of the giraffes, but the other animal escaped pursuit.

Pin Kewkacha, executive chairman of Safari World, said the giraffe escape is the first incident of its type in the company's more than 30-year history.

Pin said the search for the missing giraffe was continuing Wednesday.