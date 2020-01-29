Police and firefighters responded to a duplex in Kansas where a resident found a large snake hiding in their couch. Photo courtesy of Butler County Fire District #3

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Emergency responders were called to a Kansas home where a surprised resident discovered a 6-foot snake hiding inside their couch.

Butler County Fire District #3 said firefighters responded Monday to assist the Rose Hill Police Department with an unusual call.

A resident reported finding the large boa constrictor hiding inside their couch. The resident said they had lived in the duplex for four years and wasn't aware of any missing snakes in the neighborhood.

Police and firefighters said they do not know where the snake came from and they are hoping the apparent escaped pet's owner will come forward.