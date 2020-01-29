Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Canadian hotel is offering an unusual Valentine's Day special with an even more unusual kicker -- 18 years of free stays if the first stay leads to a baby.

Hotel Zed, with locations in Victoria and Kelowna, British Columbia, said it is offering a Valentine's Day "Nooner" special, allowing guests to check in from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The hotel has offered the Nooner special in previous years, but this time there's an extra perk -- couples who have babies nine months after their Nooner stay will be awarded a free stay at the hotel once a year for the next 18 years.

"I don't think we're going to convince someone who's not thinking about having a baby to have a baby. But if you're serious about expanding your family, why wouldn't you try?" Hotel Zed CEO Mandy Farmer told CNN. "If you succeed, you'll win a way to celebrate your baby's conception for the next 18 years."

Farmer said the hotel doesn't discriminate and the promotion includes babies welcomed via surrogacy or adoption.