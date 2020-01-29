Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Vermont goat elected "pet mayor" of his town is facing a challenge from a police K-9 dog in the upcoming election.

The City of Fair Haven is holding a symbolic election in March to choose its next pet mayor, after Lincoln, a 4-year-old Nubian goat, won last year's election by only three votes.

The Fair Haven Police Department said K-9 Sammy will be challenging Lincoln in this year's election.

The city charges voters $1 to cast a ballot, and the money collected during the upcoming election will go toward building a new playground.