Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are investigating a viral video that shows traffic stopped on a busy highway while a driver does donuts in the roadway.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows traffic backed up on US-59, the Southwest Freeway near the Montrose Bridge in Houston, while a driver does donuts across lanes of traffic.

Police said Tuesday they believe the video was filmed Saturday night.

"What occurred this weekend is illegal, dangerous, and will not be tolerated. This incident will be thoroughly investigated and we will hold those who participated criminally responsible," police said in a statement to KTRK-TV.

Investigators said they are working on identifying the driver in the video.