Police in Florida caught an alligator outside a shopping plaza and returned it to a nearby canal. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a shopping center to apprehend an alligator spotted doing some afternoon window shopping.

The Vero Beach Police Department said officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a report of a 4-foot alligator wandering just outside stores at a local shopping plaza.

The department shared a video of its animal control officer capturing the reptile with help from two police officers.

The alligator was released into a nearby canal.