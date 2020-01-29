Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Vancouver man who spent more than 10 years designing a giant, four-legged robot has been awarded a Guinness World Record for the world's largest tetrapod exoskeleton.

Jonathan Tippett said his exoskeleton, which he dubbed Prosthesis, measures 12 feet, 11 inches tall; 16 feet, 18 inches long; and 18 feet, 1 inch wide.

The four-legged machine, which requires a pilot to operate, weighs in at 3,527 pounds.

Tippett said he constructed Prosthesis from Chromoly steel tubing, which is often used for aerospace and racing vehicles.

"The heart of the machine is a 96 vault 36 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, custom engineered," Tippett said. "That runs two AC electric motors which drive two hydraulic pumps and provide fluid flow to the hydraulic cylinders, which put out as much as 12,000 pounds of force each."

Tippett said he spent over a decade designing the exoskeleton and less than a year building the final design.