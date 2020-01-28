Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile got off with a warning after committing a traffic violation in Wisconsin.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department shared a photo of officers pulling over the hot dog-shaped vehicle after the driver failed to follow the state's "Move Over Law."

"When a motorist sees a vehicle on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing (red, blue and amber), they are required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible," the department said. "If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle."

A Waukesha County officer administered a verbal warning to the driver and sent the Wienermobile on its way.

Wienermobile drivers -- known as Hotdoggers -- navigate the 27-foot-long vehicle throughout the United States and are given extensive behind-the-wheel training before taking the vehicle on the road, said Lynne Galia, a spokeswoman for The Kraft Heinz Co., which owns Oscar Mayer.

"Since the inception of the Hotdogger program, we've promoted safety first and ensured all Hotdoggers are up-to-date on all rules of the road," said Galia. "We have reinforced the importance of obeying traffic laws, including the Move Over Law, and will continue to do so to ensure safe roadways for all."