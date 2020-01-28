A police dog named Odin was able to help a man who threw his wedding next to a road and was unable to locate the object after hours of searching. Photo courtesy of the West Midlands Police

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A British police dog came to a rescue of a man who tossed his wedding ring during an argument with his wife and couldn't find it at the roadside.

The West Midlands Police said Constable Carl Woodall was out on patrol with his sniffer dog, Odin, when he spotted two men with a flashlight acting suspiciously at the side of a Harbourne road about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Woodall approached the men, who told him one of them had thrown his wedding ring at the side of the road during an argument with his wife and they had been searching for it without any luck for some time.

"Apparently the man pulled the ring off and threw it in a momentary loss of temper, but very quickly regretted his actions and was desperate to find it," Woodwall said. "Our dogs are trained to sniff out human scent. The men said they'd been looking for quite some time and the ring was quite small, so I wasn't confident there'd be enough scent for Odin."

Woodall decided to try anyway, and Odin was able to sniff out the ring in some tall grass in a matter of about two minutes.

"It was in grass a couple of inches long. And of course it was pitch black. They could have spent all night and still not found it," Woodall said.

"Odin got a pat and thanks all round. It's nice to be nice and I was back on patrol in less than five minutes," he said.