Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Connecticut said a bald eagle that was caught on dashboard camera crashing through the window of a truck managed to survive the incident without any broken bones.

A Place Called Hope, an animal rescue group based in Killingworth, posted a video to Facebook showing the dashboard camera footage from the truck involved in the crash.

The video shows the eagle swoop into the roadway to pick up an apparent piece of food and take off again just in time to crash through the vehicle's windshield.

The Connecticut State Police summoned Environmental Police to the scene and the rescuers brought the eagle to A Place Called Hope.

The sanctuary said an X-ray was performed and found the eagle managed to avoid breaking or fracturing any bones in the crash, but veterinarians she was suffering from internal injuries.

A Place Called Hope said in a Facebook post Monday that the bird is recovering from its injuries. The group said the eagle has a good appetite and was seen taking a brief flight to the top of a perch.

The group said the eagle will eventually be released back into the wild.