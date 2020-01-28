Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville is seeking an official menu taste tester of the 146th Kentucky Derby to help finalize the list of dishes that will be offered at this year's race. Photo courtesy of Churchill Downs Racetrack

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Churchill Downs Racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby, announced it is seeking an official menu taste tester to help finalize the list of dishes to be offered at this year's race.

The racetrack said the first 100 "culinary connoisseurs" to submit their favorite original Derby recipe to the contest website will be entered to win the chance to be the official menu taste tester of the 146th Kentucky Derby.

The taste tester will visit with David Danielson, the racetrack's executive chef, to sample his wares and help finalize the menu for the May 2 horse race.

Danielson will judge the submitted recipes based on "creativity, ease of preparation and consistency with the Derby party theme" to choose the winner, who will also receive tickets to the Derby and vouchers for some of Louisville's most lauded restaurants.

"The Kentucky Derby is more than just the greatest two minutes in sports -- it's a celebration of authentic Kentucky flavors, ingredients and traditions, both at Churchill Downs and across the country as viewers celebrate at home," Danielson said. "I'm excited to bring in the culinary expertise of a passionate foodie to add a special twist to this year's menu and our culinary traditions."