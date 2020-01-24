Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who found a photo album filled with decades worth of pictures at a thrift store said she was able to find the original owners of the photos.

Wendi Shaw said she was shopping at the Goodwill store in Chadds Ford when she spotted a photo album labeled "My Gang."

"I am bit of a treasure hunter and sometimes I see one photo or something, but I picked this album up and I was like, 'this person's whole entire life is in here,'" Shaw told WPVI-TV.

Shaw said in a Facebook post that she feared the album and its photos, which dated from the 1950s to the 1990s, had been donated to the store accidentally.

She bought the album for $3 and set about trying to track down the owner on social media.

WPVI-TV said the owner reached out after hearing the original report about the album and Shaw is planning to meet up with them in person to return the memories to their rightful home.