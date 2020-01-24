Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona said they pulled over a driver caught using the carpool lanes with a skeleton as his only passenger.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted a photo showing the skeleton, wearing a hat and covered in tattered bandages, sitting in the passenger seat of the 62-year-old driver's car.

The department said the man was diving in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on State Road-101, near Apache Boulevard in the Tempe area.

The driver was cited for HOV and window tinting violations.