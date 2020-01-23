Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A South Africa restaurant was awarded a Guinness World Record after proving the authenticity of its menu's most impressive boast: 207 different types of milkshakes.

Guinness announced Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town was awarded the record for the most varieties of milkshakes commercially available.

The restaurant said it took about a year and a half to get the proper documentation in place for the Guinness application and an event was held in October that featured all 207 types of milkshake being served to a panel of judges.

The making of each milkshake was documented in photos and the judges then verify the total number and the unique flavor of each dairy treat. The event was captured on video and submitted to Guinness' office in London, which announced this week that the record attempt was successful.