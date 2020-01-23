Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said they saved a puppy found with its head stuck through the middle opening of a spare tire.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said a crew responded to a report of a puppy with its head stuck through the middle of a spare tire Wednesday.

The Australian cattle dog was taken to Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms, where veterinarians used a sedative to keep the canine still and calm.

The Riverside County Fire Department was summoned to the clinic and firefighters used a saw to cut out a piece of the tire and free the dog.

The dog, dubbed Wheelie Pup by rescuers, is being monitored by veterinarians while officials attempt to identify her owners.