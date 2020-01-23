Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida brewery is finding homes for local shelter dogs by putting photos of adoptable canines on cans of beer.

Motorworks Brewing teamed with Manatee County Animal Services to put photos of dogs from the shelter on cans of Cruiser golden lager.

The brewery said proceeds from sales of lager 4-packs are being donated to Manatee County Animal Services to help build a new shelter.

MCAS officials said they are currently at nearly twice the capacity of their current shelter.

"It has been a constant problem, being the county's only open-admission shelter, we take in nearly 15-20 animals every day," Hans Wohlgefahrt, the shelter's outreach and event specialist, told WFTS-TV.

Wohlgefahrt said two of the dogs featured on the cans have already been adopted, but two others are still awaiting homes along with dozens of other dogs.