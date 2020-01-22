Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Utah Department of Health announced its HIV awareness campaign is being reinstated, but without the risque condom packages that sparked controversy.

The department's "H is for Human" campaign, aimed at promoting awareness of human immunodeficiency virus, the virus that causes AIDS, initially launched with a website, HIVandMe.com, and materials including condoms.

The initiative raised controversy due to the condom wrappers, with bore sexually provocative Utah-themed slogans such as "Uintah Sex?"and "Enjoy Your Mountin'" with an image of mountains.

The controversy led the state to suspend the campaign. The website was taken down and the condoms were recalled.

The department said in a statement issued Tuesday that it consulted with Gov. Gary Herbert's office and the initiative is being reinstated with the web site intact, but without the controversial condoms.

"With regard to the themed condoms, the UDOH is making a concerted effort to retrieve those which were provided to local partner agencies, and which had yet to be distributed to individuals at high-risk of contracting HIV," the department's statement said.

Condoms will be distributed without the controversial wrappers, the statement said.