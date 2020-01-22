Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago said they are trying to figure out how a 500-pound South American tapir ended up wandering near a village.

Game wardens, police officers and officials from the Emperor Valley Zoo announced they tranquilized and captured the large animal Monday near the community of Ramjattan Trace, Penal.

Authorities said the tapir, a relative of the rhinoceros, is believed to have been wandering the area loose since late December. The tapir appeared tame and comfortable with humans, leading authorities to suspect it was an illegal pet smuggled from Venezuela.

The tapir is being cared for by the zoo while the investigation continues, officials said.