Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky came to the rescue of a deer that fell into a swimming pool at a resident's home and was unable to climb out on its own.

The Lexington Police Department tweeted a video Wednesday showing the scene that unfolded two days earlier when an officer responded to a report of a deer trapped in a swimming pool at a rural home.

The video shows the officer, with the help of a resident, lift the deer out of the water and back onto solid ground.

The deer runs into a wooded area, free of apparent injury.

The video ends with an abbreviated montage of the rescue set to Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On.