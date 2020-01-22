Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The owners of an Australian pizzeria cooked a nearly 340-foot pizza to raise money for firefighters battling the country's bushfires.

Siblings Pierre and Rosemary Moio, owners of the Pellegrini's Italian pizzeria near Sydney, New South Wales, used a conveyor oven Sunday to cook the 338-foot Margherita pizza on a road in Kirrawee.

The pizza was then cut into 4,000 slices and served to a crowd of people who gathered to donate to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Pierre Moio told CNN the aim was to create "Australia's longest ever continuous pizza."

The world's longest pizza, measuring 6,333 feet long, was cooked in California in June 2017.

"It may not have broken a world record, but it was an event that certainly helped make a difference in raising much needed funds," Moio said.

Moio said an estimated 3,000 people turned up for the event, but he did not yet have a total for the amount of money collected.