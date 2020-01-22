Three landings were briefly delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona when a coyote was spotted wandering loose near the runway. File Photo by Will Powers/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Officials at an Arizona airport said three arriving flights were delayed briefly when a coyote was spotted wandering near the runway.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport said three flights circled the airfield Monday morning while airport employees worked to remove the coyote.

A spokesman said the workers were able to guide the coyote toward a gate, where it exited the airfield grounds unharmed.

The three flights landed after a brief delay and airport operations soon returned to normal.