Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Britain were called to an apartment where a woman discovered an unusual intruder in her bathroom -- a large snake.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to the apartment in Brunswick Mews, Birkenhead, when the woman discovered the 6 to 8-foot boa constrictor slithering around her bathroom.

Police said they were unable to receive any assistance from animal rescue groups during the 1 a.m. call, so an officer who has experience handling snakes was summoned to the scene.

The officer identified the snake as a non-venomous boa constrictor and was able to coax the animal into unraveling itself from the bathroom sink by giving it some water.

The resident and her neighbors said they had no idea where the snake could have come from, police said.

The serpent has been placed in a temporary home while police attempt to find its owner.