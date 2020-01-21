Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The owner of a Kentucky furniture store said about $5,000 worth of damage was caused by two deer that broke through the glass door into the business.

The owner of Maple Leaf Furnishings said employee Kelly Smith was inside the store with her newborn Saturday when two deer crashed through the glass door into the shop.

Smith said her father was able to shoo the deer out of the store.

The store owner said the two animals destroyed about $5,000 worth of merchandise, in addition to the damage to the front door and an inside glass door.

The store's Facebook page said employees spent the weekend cleaning up the mess and the shop would be open for its regular hours Monday.