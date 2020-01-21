Odd News National Weather Service warns of falling iguanas Miami By Daniel Uria ( ) Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020 Jan. 21 (UPI) --

The National Weather Service on Tuesday warned people in South Florida of the possibility of falling iguanas in advance of cold weather.

"This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s," the Miami National Weather Service office wrote in a tweet.

The NWS noted that iguanas are cold-blooded animals and slow down or become immobile when the weather drops below 40 degrees.

Iguanas often rest and take shelter in trees and can potentially fall from their perches while in this state.

"They may fall from trees, but they're not dead," the NWS said.