Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A woman participating in a beach cleaning event in England found a message in a bottle that had been tossed into the water by a man in Quebec.
Mary Bird said she was participating in the clean-up Saturday on Chesil Beach in Portland, Dorset, when she noticed a dark brown bottle with a cork in it.
"We noticed it had something in it, a message, so we took it up to Quiddles Cafe, where we pulled out the cork," Bird told the Dorset Echo. "We found a stick to fetch the contents out, and there was a strange rolled up plastic bag with writing on it."
The plastic bag contained a note in French from a man named Andre Huet. The note said the bottle had been tossed into the water in Quebec.
"It seems that the bottle traveled across the Atlantic in a year and five days and made its way from Quebec to Portland," Bird said.
She said she is working on a handwritten response to Huet.
Huet's sister-in-law said in a Facebook post that the man had launched the bottle from the Quai de Cloridorme boat club.
She said Huet previously launched a message in a bottle that was later found in Quebec's Magdalen Islands.