Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A video recorded at a hotel in Sri Lanka shows an Asian elephant that wandered into the building and went for a stroll around the lobby.

A video tweeted by user @upidaisy shows the elephant poking around the lobby of the Jetwing Yala Hotel with its trunk.

Hotel officials said the elephant is named Natta Kota and has been a frequent visitor to hotel grounds, and was caught on camera inside the building on one other occasion last year.

The hotel said guests are urged to keep their distance from Natta Kota, explaining the elephant is still a wild animal.