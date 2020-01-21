Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Australia shared footage of a clumsy thief wheeling a pilfered dishwasher away from an under-construction home and dropping the appliance on the street.

South Australia Police said in a Facebook post that three under-construction homes were burglarized Monday morning in Wallaroo and the culprit was caught on camera using a dolly to carry a Vento dishwasher out of one of the homes.

The security camera footage shows the man wheeling the dishwasher out of the home and down a sidewalk.

The man goes over the curb into the road and the dishwasher falls off the dolly, landing on its side in the road.

Police said they are working to identify the suspect.