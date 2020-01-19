Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Siberian husky with an eyelid deformity was adopted from a New Jersey shelter after photos of the dog went viral on Facebook.

Husky House shelter shared the news that Jubilee the 4-year-old husky had been adopted after it shared photos of her online on Tuesday.

"Thanks to everyone who shared Jubilee's story," the shelter said. "She has found her forever home with previous Husky House adopters and joins her new fur-siblings in a wonderful new life!"

Husky House said Jubilee was taken to the shelter by a breeder who said he could not sell the dog because she is "'weird' looking." A Husky House representative told CNN that the shelter had struggled to find a home for Jubilee for two years before writing the viral Facebook post.

"Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don't know why I don't look like them. I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog," the post read.

The shelter said it received more than 150 applications to adopt Jubilee after the post, which has been shared more than 40,000 times.

"Since the original Facebook post went viral, we received an overwhelming amount of love, support and inquiries, including adoption requests," the representative said. "We are so happy to see that everyone feels she is as wonderful as we always knew she was."

The shelter added that despite the appearance of her eyelids, Jubilee doesn't exhibit any other health issues.

"She has been thoroughly checked out by our vets," the representative said. "It does not affect her in any way or slow her down one bit. She is happy and healthy."