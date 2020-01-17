Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers responded to a highway in Iowa to round up more than 1,700 piglets that escaped from an overturned truck.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a total 1,738 baby pigs were set free early Thursday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 in Des Moines.

Police and personnel from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa worked for hours to round up the loose piglets and load them into another vehicle.

The pigs had been loaded into another vehicle by 5 p.m., the ARL said.