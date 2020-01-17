Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Maryland road captured video of two young men catching a free ride on the back of a Maryland Transit Administration bus.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows the two young men standing on the rear bumper of the moving bus and holding onto the back of the vehicle.

The video emerged around the same time as a photo showing two people sitting with their legs crossed in the back hatch of an MTA bus in Baltimore.

The MTA said the hatch in the photo appears to have been tampered with and safety precautions are being put into place to prevent back panels from being opened by unauthorized people.

"The safety of our operators and passengers is the first priority for the Maryland Transit Administration," the MTA said in a statement to WJZ-TV.