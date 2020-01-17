Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters, police and animal rescuers responded to a freezing river in Washington state to save a dog that was unable to climb out of the water.

The Whatcon Humane Society said in a Facebook post its Animal Control Team responded Thursday alongside Ferndale Police and a Whatcom County Fire District #7 crew when a dog was spotted struggling in the freezing waters of the Nooksack River at Vanderyacht Park in Ferndale.

The WHS said the dog had apparently fallen into the water and was unable to climb back up onto the steep and icy riverbank.

The crews secured ladders to nearby trees and lowered themselves onto the riverbank to avoid a potentially treacherous climb on the steep surface.

The dog was plucked from the water and rushed to a local veterinarian for treatment.

"Kudos and two paws up to the WHS Animal Control Team, Ferndale Police, and Whatcom County Fire District #7 for their teamwork and efforts," the WHS said.

A person who identified themselves as the dog's owner said in a comment on the Facebook post that the veterinarian determined the canine was not suffering from hypothermia and the pet is now resting comfortably at home.